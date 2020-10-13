Fire doused at Fisheries KPT Boat Building Yard

KARACHI: Fire erupted at the Fisheries KPT Boat Building Yard has been doused by the firefighters, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Fire tenders of the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), KPT, and Pakistan Navy reached the spot and started the operation to bring the fire under control. The fire gutted eight boats at the Boat Building Yard.

The boats were said to be worth millions of rupees.

According to the fire brigade authorities, the fire has been controlled and the process of cooling underway.

Earlier in the month of December, last year, at least nine luxury yachts were gutted when a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

The blaze that initially broke out at a hotel, spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

The blaze has gutted a hotel and nine luxury yachts worth millions of rupees.

