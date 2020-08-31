Fire doused at godowns in Lyari

KARACHI: A fire that erupted at godowns near Cheel Chowk in Lyari has been doused, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a fire brigade officials, six fire tenders reached the spot after getting informed about the fire and brought it under control.

They further said that the fire broke out at a godown, which engulfed three others and all four godowns were turned into ashes. No loss of life was reported in the blaze.

The process of cooling is currently underway at the factory. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

Earlier on July 21 fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory situated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

Rescue sources also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident, however, medicines and other valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

