Fire engulfs over 10 parked vehicles outside Karachi police station

KARACHI: Fire engulfed over ten parked vehicles outside Karachi police station, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a fire broke out in a plot in front of Jamshed Quarters police station that turned over ten parked vehicles into ashes. Cars, rickshaws and motorbikes are included in the burnt vehicles, said the police.

Getting the information of the incident, a fire tender of the KMC reached the spot and control the fire. Police said that the burnt vehicles were ownerless.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

In a separate incident same in nature that occurred earlier this month in Karachi, a fire broke out at a furniture godown located in the Furniture Market in Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

The fire was doused by the firefighters after hours of struggle due to narrow streets in the area.

