Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Video captures firefighter jumping from building to flee fire

firefighter, fire, Chicago, jump from building

In a daring escape, a firefighter was captured on camera jumping to safety from the top of a building while battling a massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The video shared on micro-blogging site, Twitter, showed a firefighter being left behind on a rooftop as flames approached him.


In one part of the video, the firefighter could be seen sitting on a rooftop, preparing himself to jump to the building next door while in later footage, he could be seen safely jumping on the other building, as fire engulfed the other building.

Read More: Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside large water jug

Although the cause of the fire could not be known yet, it emerged that the extra-alarm fire started around 7 am Friday. Power lines in the area caught fire, causing a bigger problem for firefighters to control the flames.

In another video of the incident, fire crews were seen sliding down a ladder from the roof as smoke overtook the area.


According to Chicago fire officials, all crew members are accounted for, while at least four firefighters were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Bride narrowly escapes death as car smashes into wedding procession

Offbeat

TV reporter, crew robbed ahead of live broadcast, video goes viral

Offbeat

Job application written by Apple’s Steve Jobs put up for auction  

Offbeat

Two drug smugglers try to cross North Sea on jet ski


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close