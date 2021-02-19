Video captures firefighter jumping from building to flee fire

In a daring escape, a firefighter was captured on camera jumping to safety from the top of a building while battling a massive fire in Chicago’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

The video shared on micro-blogging site, Twitter, showed a firefighter being left behind on a rooftop as flames approached him.

Talk about bravery. A Chicago Firefighter jumped to safety from a roof to the building next door as they were fighting a fire at 2712 S Lowe. pic.twitter.com/xPfKboFd48 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 19, 2021



In one part of the video, the firefighter could be seen sitting on a rooftop, preparing himself to jump to the building next door while in later footage, he could be seen safely jumping on the other building, as fire engulfed the other building.

Although the cause of the fire could not be known yet, it emerged that the extra-alarm fire started around 7 am Friday. Power lines in the area caught fire, causing a bigger problem for firefighters to control the flames.

In another video of the incident, fire crews were seen sliding down a ladder from the roof as smoke overtook the area.

Here’s a look at the firefighters on the back of the roof escaping via ladder. pic.twitter.com/NFSXVlA98b — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 19, 2021



According to Chicago fire officials, all crew members are accounted for, while at least four firefighters were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

