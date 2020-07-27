Fire erupts at chemical factory in Karachi’s Shah Faisal

KARACHI: A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony here on Monday, ARY News reported.

The blaze reported at a chemical factory, located at Shah Faisal Colony. The factory was set up in a house.

Four fire tenders are busy in dousing the fire. Rescue officials said that the reason behind the blaze can only be determined after it is extinguished.

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board MD Khalid Sheikh has declared an emergency at the Safoora Goth and Landhi water hydrants. The board has already sent 25,000 gallons of water to the site via tankers.

Moreover, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Earlier on July 21 fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factorysituated in Sharafi Goth area of Landhi in the port city.

Four fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of four hours. Rescue sources said that the cause of fire was not yet known.

