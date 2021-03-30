Fire erupts at furniture godown in Karachi

KARACHI: A fire that broke out at a furniture godown located in the Furniture Market in Liaquatabad area of Karachi has been doused after hours of struggle, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the basement of the furniture warehouse which spread quickly and engulfed the three-story building. Getting the information, five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot to control the fire.

The rescue teams found it hard in carrying out a rescue operation due to narrow streets in the area. No one died or wounded in the blaze.

Meanwhile, MD KW&SB Asadullah Khan had imposed an emergency at the Sakhi Hasan Waterhydrant amid the fire incident. Several water tankers had been sent to the fire incident site free of cost, while others were on their way, he added.

We are in contact with the fire brigade officials, Khan said.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area said that plastic and other chemcials were also present in the furniture godown.

The process of cooling down is currently underway at the fire site.

