Fire erupts in grounded plane at Karachi airport

KARACHI: A huge fire mysteriously broke out in a grounded plane at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi on Sunday night, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the fire erupted suddenly in one of the inactive planes parked around one kilometre away from the runway. The airport authorities, after being informed, called the fire tenders which extinguished the blaze.

The sources said that bushes near the grounded planes caught fire, which eventually engulfed one of the planes parked in the compound.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has taken notice of the incident and launched investigations.

Earlier on January 7, a Karachi-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Jinnah International Airport.

According to details, PIA flight PK-311 coming from Quetta had been hit by a bird while landing at Jinnah International. The pilot, however, had successfully made landing as no human injury was reported.

One wing of the plane had been damaged which is currently being repaired by a team of engineers. This was a first bird hit incident of the year 2020.

In 2019, more than 19 planes were affected by bird strikes which caused millions of rupees loss to the national flag carrier.

