Karachi-bound PIA flight hit by bird

KARACHI: A Karachi-bound flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suffered serious damage after a bird hit near Jinnah International Airport on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to details, PIA flight PK-311 coming from Quetta was hit by a bird while landing at Jinnah International. The pilot, however, successfully made landing as no human injury was reported.

One wing of the plane has been damaged which is currently being repaired by a team of engineers. This was a first bird hit incident of the year 2020.

In 2019, more than 19 planes were affected by bird strikes which caused millions of rupees loss to the national flag carrier.

Earlier in December 2019, a newly-inducted plane in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) fleet has escaped a deadly accident as its engine received damages following the bird strike.

The Airbus A-320 aircraft of the national flag-carrier, possessing BMX registration, which was inducted in the PIA’s fleet a few days ago met an accident during a domestic flight from Karachi to Lahore after a bird strike after it takes off.

Fortunately, the passengers of flight PK-304 remained safe in the incident as the plane landed back to Karachi after damages caused to its engine.

In July, it emerged that the incidents of bird strikes were consistently increasing at airports across the country owing to the negligence of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

