Fire at Karachi’s plastic factory extinguished

KARACHI: Fire broke out at a plastic factory situated in Metroville Site area of Karachi on late Monday night was quickly extinguished, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blaze spread very quickly and engulfed two compounds of the factory in no time.

Getting the information, two fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and doused the blaze after an effort of half an hour.

Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident and the cause of fire is not yet known.

Earlier on January 7, the blaze at Karachi’s private school was doused by the fire brigade staff.

As per details, the blaze broke out in a room of a private school due to short circuit, said administration of the school. The kids were safely evacuated from the building.

Talking to media, the administration of the school had said the blaze broke out due to short-circuit in a school’s room, thanks to God children and staff of the school remained unhurt.

