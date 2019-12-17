Fire at Landa Bazaar in Gujranwala turns valuables into ashes

GUJRANWALA: Fire erupted at the Landa Bazaar in Gujranwala on Monday night, was doused by the firefighters after four hours of struggle, ARY News reported.

As per details, the blaze erupted in a Landa Bazaar, situated near Sheranwala Bagh, Gujranwala, which spread very quickly an engulfed more than 100 shops.

The fire turned valuables of worth millions into ashes, the cause of the fire could not be ascertained, said the fire brigade officials.

Getting the information, ten vehicles of fire brigade reached the site and started operation to bring the blaze under control.

The fire was controlled by the firefighters after continuous struggle of four hours. The process of cooling is underway at the site.

According to the eyewitnesses, the blaze in the Landa Bazaar broke out due to short circuit in the electricity wires in the area, which were passing just above the market.

Meanwhile, residents of nearby localities of Landa Bazaar were asked to vacate their homes. The blaze also disrupted the railway traffic and the railway track is adjacent to Landa Bazaar.

