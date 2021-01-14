Lahore house fire kills three minors, elderly woman

LAHORE: A house in Lahore’s Wahdat Colony caught fire on Thursday devouring four lives including three minors and a woman, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, three minors under the age of eight and one 52-year-old woman have burned to death in the fatal flames.

An eight-year-old Ubaira, five-year-old Hadi, and year-old Hannan were amongst the ill-fated four deceased as a result of the fire that broke out earlier today.

However, the rescue officials confirmed they have now tamed the flames and put out the fire.

