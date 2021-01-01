KARACHI: As many as 50 fire tenders and two water tankers will reach Karachi port on January 05 under an initiative from the federal government to improve the capacity of fire brigade services in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources, the Sindh Infrastructure and Development Company Limited (SIDCL) has received a letter from the Karachi port authorities, confirming the arrival of the vessel carrying 50 fire tenders and two water tankers.

The sources within the SIDCL said that the fire tenders would be handed over to the Sindh government in the second or third week of January 2021 by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that state-of-the-art firefighting vehicles were provided by a Chinese company and are different from traditional fire tenders that can only spray water.

Read More: Sindh governor orders to purchase 50 fire tenders for Karachi industrial areas

A demonstration of vehicle functions was conducted during the send-off ceremony, showing a high-pressure water gun extinguishing the fire. The project has been supervised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the new fire truck products will greatly enhance the Karachi city government’s fire-fighting emergency rescue level, and provide strong hardware support for the safety of the citizens.

Comments

comments