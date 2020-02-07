Fire breaks out at towel-manufacturing factory in Karachi

KARACHI: The fire that broke out at a towel-producing factory situated in New Karachi’s Bashir Chowk area of Karachi has been doused, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the blaze quickly engulfed the two-storey building. Four fire tenders and one water bowser reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control.

The cause of fire is not yet known.

Talking to media, the fire station officer said that there was no casualty due to fire, however, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduces to ashes in the blaze.

Back in the month of January, at least 100 huts were gutted when a fire broke out in slums located in Teen Hatti area of Karachi.

Read more: Three children hurt in Gujranwala hut fire

The huge blaze were broke out in the slums located beneath Teen Hatti bridge, resulting in injuries to at least two and destroying more than 100 huts.

Three fire brigade vehicles, rescue teams and a large contingent of police had reached the spot and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort of two hours.

The injured were shifted to hospital by rescue teams. Sources further informed that the cause of fire is not yet known.

Comments

comments