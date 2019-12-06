WATCH: Fireball lights up sky, gets captured on camera

A bright fireball streaked across the night sky in the Midwest region of the United States (US), with sightings reported in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin states.

Caught another fireball on my front door cam… pic.twitter.com/QlUEitoMK1 — ORDGeek (@ORDGeek) December 4, 2019

The American Meteor Society said there were about 100 reports of a fireball in the sky around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in various Midwestern states, US media reports say.

The suspected meteor was recorded by a doorbell camera in Chicago and a dashboard camera in Riverside, Ill.

Steve Kozma, who posted a video of the fireball, added in his description with the video, “Saw a fireball while driving South through Riverside, IL on East Ave. on December 03 at 6:16 PM.”

Read More: Nasa releases images of meteor that went unnoticed

It was unclear whether the fireball got low enough in the atmosphere to drop any fragments to earth.

On November 13, a huge bright meteor streaked through the St. Louis, Missouri sky in the United States and it was caught on camera.

The American Meteor Society says it has received over 120 reports from eight states, mostly from Missouri, on Monday night about spotting the fireball.

The other states where people saw the meteor include Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Nevada, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

Comments

comments