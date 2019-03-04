Unprovoked firing by Indian forces across LoC continues: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Despite releasing the Indian pilot as ‘peace gesture’ by Pakistani government, Indian army reluctant to de-escalate tension in the region as it continued unproved firing across the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the military’s media wing, Indian troops continued intermittent firing in different sectors along the LoC. Indian forces violated the LoC at Nezapir, Khanjar, Batal, Bagh Sar, Pando and other sectors.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Pakistani forces gave befitting response to the Indian aggressing and targeted many Indian check posts. The military’s media wing said that no causality was reported on their end in past 24 hours. The spokesperson said that Pakistani forces were fully prepared to curt reply to any misadventure by the Indian forces.

Earlier, two Pakistani soldiers and two citizens were martyred as Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on March 2.

The military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), had said in a statement, Indian forces targeted civilian population in Nakyal Sector along LoC.

Two soldiers and two civilians were martyred and two others, including a woman, were injured from the cross border firing, ISPR said. The injured have been shifted to a hospital in Kotli, the statement had added.

