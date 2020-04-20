Firing during jirga claims three lives in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least three people have been killed during an incident of firing in a jirga in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY NEWS reported.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations, the incident of firing occurred during a Jirga within the remits of Agha Mir Jani Shah police station in the city.

“We have apprehended four people for their involvement in the incident and shifted them to another location for further interrogation,” he said.

The bodies were also shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that holding jirga or any other consultative meeting to decide punishment of any crime is against the Constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in December 2019, police claimed to have arrested members of a jirga over charge of declaring a seven-year-old girl vani and forcibly marrying her off to settle an honour-related case.

According to details, a jirga was held at a local landlord’s place in Kashmore area of the Sindh province to settle-off a case pertaining to honour.

The jirga members decided to marry-off a seven-year-old girl and impose fine upto Rs 1.2 million on the man for his alleged involvement in the case.

The authorities arrested all those involved in the case and shifted them to a police station for further probe over an activity declared illegal under the country’s rules.

