Firms sign MoUs for Sindh Solar Energy Project: spokesperson

KARACHI: Various private sector firms have signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP), which is being executed with the assistance of the World Bank, a spokesman of the chief minister said on Friday.

Under the $105 million project solar systems will be installed on rooftops of all government buildings in Karachi and Hyderabad which will generate 20 megawatt solar power.

The project will help achieve the goal of 100 per cent electrification of the province with the most affordable price of power for the consumers.

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh said earlier said that under the project, solar home systems in 200,000 rural households of Sindh will be deployed through off-grid method.

Solar parks will also be established in the province under the project and first of which will be installed at Manjhand in Dadu district, the spokesperson said.

This solar park will generate 50 megawatt solar energy, he added.

Provincial energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh earlier said that the Sindh government was fully committed to this project under its resolve to use both conventional and alternative resources of energy available in the province to generate inexpensive electricity.

He said that Sindh government in a coming few days would formally sign contract agreements with the firms to initiate Household Energy Survey and Rooftop Building Surveys.

Comments

comments