First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot airport

SIALKOT: The first aircraft of the newly established private airline, AirSial Saturday landed at the Sialkot International airport, ARY News reported.

A-320 Airbus landed at the airport, which was welcomed by Special Assitant to Prime Minister Usman Dar and Civil Aviation Authority officials.

The airline is all set to formally launch its flight operation from December 9.

SAPM Usman Dar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Sialkot on December 9 to formally launch the newly established private airline, AirSial.

PM will also address a special ceremony to be held at Sialkot International Airport. He further added that with the launch of the airline, employment opportunities at the local level will increase.

Read more: Federal cabinet greenlights launching of new airline: sources

Earlier, the federal cabinet meeting chaired by PM Imran had approved the issuance of an aviation license to private airline AirSial.

Three Airbus A320-200s of Air Sial — the airline launched by Sialkot’s business community — arrived at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from Phoenix, Arizona, early on Sunday morning via Egypt.

The privately-owned airline was granted permission to run its operations by the Aviation Division in 2017. It also plans to launch flights to foreign destinations.

Comments

comments