First batch of Pakistani health professionals reaches Kuwait

ISLAMABAD: The first batch of Pakistani health professionals has reached Kuwait following an agreement signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in July, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The first batch comprised of 208 healthcare professionals including 15 doctors, 152 staff nurses and 41 medical technicians, said the spokesperson of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development. The health professionals were received at Kuwait airport by the Pakistani ambassador Sajjad Haider.

The departure of health professionals was made possible to Gulf countries after 10 years following the joint efforts of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and Bureau of Immigration.

Earlier on Wednesday, it emerged that the federal government started fulfilling its promise for providing employment to nationals in foreign countries as the first batch of more than 200 health professionals will depart for Kuwait on Thursday after 10 years.

Read: Kuwait opens employment avenues for health professionals of Pakistan

The second batch will comprise of 200 more healthcare professionals following an agreement signed between Pakistan and Kuwait in July.

Special Assitant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari, had met Kuwait Ambassador to Pakistan Abdul Rahman.

During a virtual address to the healthcare professionals, Zulfiqar Bukhari termed it a historical moment for Pakistan after the restoration of exporting labour-power to Kuwait. He asked health professionals that they will serve as the ambassador of Pakistan in the Gulf country.

Kuwait Ambassador Abdul Rahman had thanked the Pakistani government for providing services of its healthcare professionals in a difficult time. He vowed that the skilful persons from Pakistan will get complete facilities during their stay in Kuwait.

