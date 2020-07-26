Web Analytics
First electric vehicle charging station installed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The country’s first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed at Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad here on Sunday.

“The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” said Fawad Chaudhry in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

It is pertinent to mention here that Vehicles in Pakistan to be shifted on electric power as the country approved its first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) policy last month.

The motorcycles and vehicles would be shifted on electric power, while EV Manufacturing Units would also be established in the country.

Fawad Chaudhry said there would be only one per cent duty on the establishment of EV’s Manufacturing Units in Pakistan. “Ministry of Science and Technology is working to policy to shift vehicles on battery in the future.”

