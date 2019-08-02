First FIR registered against KE over man’s electrocution

KARACHI: First FIR was registered against K-Electric (KE) Administration on Friday over electrocution of a man to death in recent rains in the metropolis.

Dozens of incidents of electrocution took place across Karachi in recent heavy downpour.

The case was filed over the death of 30-year-old Saad Ahmed who died on July 29 in Paposh area of Karachi due to electrocution.

The FIR was lodged by the deceased’s brothers under section 322 under charges of murder.

The bereaved family has accused K-Electric of negligence, terming the company responsible for Saad’s death.

“During the rain, wires came in contact with the electric pole. We complained to K-electric but they paid no heed”, the family claimed.

Earlier this week, five more people died in rain-related incidents, mostly from electrocution, in various parts of the metropolis.

The death toll from electrocution caused by intermittent monsoon rains reached 15, according to rescue sources.

In North Nazimabad area, two teenagers, aged 12 and 14, died of electrocution as they accidentally touched an electric wire.

