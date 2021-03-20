ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday confirmed that first lady Bushra Bibi has contracted COVID-19, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the newly elected Senator while making the announcement said that lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

First Lady Bushra Bibi has also been tested positive for Covid-19. Lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi!!! May ALLAH give them speedy recovery.

Stay Safe!!!

احتیاط بہت ضروری pic.twitter.com/3HzJCDQj60 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 20, 2021



“May ALLAH give them a speedy recovery. Stay Safe!!!” he said.

Another PTI leader and SAPM Zulfi Bukhari wished First Lady Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan a speedy recovery and prayed for their early recovery.

Wishing our First Lady & PM @ImranKhanPTI a speedy recovery.

May Allah give them both shifa. Vaccines are safe & must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already.

Please do get yourself & loved ones vaccinated and fight the fake news! pic.twitter.com/kh7HvD2Qv5 — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) March 20, 2021



“Vaccines are safe & must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already,” he said while urging people to get themselves vaccinated while rubbishing aside fake news regarding inoculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

