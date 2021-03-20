Web Analytics
First Lady Bushra Bibi tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Javed of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday confirmed that first lady Bushra Bibi has contracted COVID-19, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan tested positive for the virus, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the newly elected Senator while making the announcement said that lots of prayers for all who have been tested positive including Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.


“May ALLAH give them a speedy recovery. Stay Safe!!!” he said.

Another PTI leader and SAPM Zulfi Bukhari wished First Lady Bushra Bibi and Imran Khan a speedy recovery and prayed for their early recovery.


“Vaccines are safe & must be taken, #PMIK had his first shot just a day ago, before which he was exposed already,” he said while urging people to get themselves vaccinated while rubbishing aside fake news regarding inoculation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday, confirmed SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

Dr Faisal Sultan in his tweet said that the premier has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home.

