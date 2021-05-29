LAHORE: The First Lady of Pakistan Bushra Imran has on Saturday inaugurated Sheikh Abul Al Hassan Shazli Sufism and Research Center and its e-library which is focused on research on Islamic history and social sciences, ARY News reported.

The First Lady Bushra Imran also paid visits to different sections of the research center and spoke on the occasion over the importance of having such an institution that focuses on Islamic history and Sufi education besides social sciences and hard sciences.

The research center is the first of a kind and a start of series of other such institutions to give rise to Islamic ways of learning and to facilitate researchers and students to have access to them across the board, notwithstanding their financial standing.

Sheikh Abul Hassan Shazli Research Center would serve the poor students all the same and those passionate about getting an education despite financial restrictions. It has signed MOUs with other universities as well.

