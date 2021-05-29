LAHORE: Education boards in Punjab have announced schedules for matric and intermediate examinations in the province from June 26 with colleges allowed to resume academic activities in 34 districts from May 31, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

According to date sheets issued by the Punjab boards committee, the examinations of intermediate part II will begin from June 26 and continue until July 12. The matric part II examinations will commence from July 14 and continue till August 05.

Moreover, the higher education department in its notification has announced to reopen colleges in 34 out of the total 36 districts of the province from May 31. The education institutes in Khanewal and Rahim Yar Khan districts will remain closed till further orders.

The colleges in the other 34 districts will reopen with complete implementation upon COVID SOPs. The teachers and other staffers in the colleges have been directed to get COVID jabs by June 05.

The directives will apply to government and private colleges alike.

The announcements have been made five days after the federal government on Monday announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

