Karachi board announces issuance of admit cards for classes 9, 10 exams

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Friday announced issuing admit cards for matric and ninth-grade students for upcoming exams, ARY News reported.

A notification has been issued in this regard.

The admit cards for Science and General regular groups will be issued from May 31 onwards.

However, the admit cards to private General group candidates would be issued later on, according to a notification released by the Karachi board.

Read More: Govt announces commencement of examinations across country

It is to be mentioned here that the federal government on May 24 had announced to conduct examinations of all classes and had cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

The meeting decided that Board exams would begin after June 20.

Comments

comments