First PIA flight carrying passengers from USA lands in Islamabad

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) first special aircraft carrying Pakistani diaspora from United States has landed at Islamabad International Airport, ARY News reported on Monday.

Flight PK-8722 brought along 179 passengers with it who lauded effort of the national flight carrier PIA upon landing in Pakistan.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of PIA informed that more flights will make their way to Pakistan from United States in the coming days.

It may be noted that, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was allowed to operate direct flights to the United States (US) to airlift its stranded citizens.

The permission was granted by the US Transport Department on Pakistan’s request to repatriate its stranded citizens in the United States of America.

According to the permission granted by the US, the PIA can operate as many as 12 flights in a month to bring back the stranded Pakistanis. The PIA spokesperson had said that the permission was granted to Pakistan by the US after improvement in the security situation.

