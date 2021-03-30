First shipment of single-dose CanSino vaccine reaches Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will receive its first purchase of 60,000 doses of a Chinese vaccine today, ARY News reported, quoting well-informed sources.

The sources relayed that as many as 60,000 doses of single-dose CanSino Biologics vaccine will arrive at the Islamabad International Airport on board a commercial flight. This will be the fourth batch of Covid-19 vaccines to reach Pakistan.

The shipment was supposed to arrive in Pakistan on March 26 but got delayed due to some inevitable circumstances. The fifth batch of Sinopharm vaccine will be brought to Pakistan on a special aircraft on March 31.

The sources said Pakistan had asked China for one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. Thus far, three batches containing 1.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine, donated by China, have been brought to the country.

Pakistan has purchased 60,000 doses of single-dose CanSino vaccine and one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

