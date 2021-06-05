Fisherman lands rare fish weighing 26kg off Jiwani coast

GAWADAR: Lady luck smiled on a fisherman when he landed a rare fish weighing 26 kilogrammes off Balochistan’s Jiwani coast, reported ARY News.

According to details, the fish, locally known as sowa, fetched Rs676,000 at an auction at a local fish market.

This is a third such catch in a week’s time. Earlier, on May 30, a rare sowa (croaker) fish caught off the coast of Jiwani was sold for a hefty sum of Rs8.6 million.

The rare croaker fish weighed 48 kilogrammes. Deputy Director of Fisheries Ahmed Nadeem confirmed that a fisherman named Waheed Baloch, hailing from Gwadar’s Pishukan village and a resident of Koh-e-Sar Bazar has become a millionaire overnight.

According to aquatic life experts, the sowa fish comes close to the shores of Jiwani and adjacent seas in the summer for breeding. The demand for the large croaker fish was very high in Europe and China.

Prior to that catch, a fisherman called Abdul Haq had landed a croaker fish that was sold for Rs780,000.

