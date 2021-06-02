In a stroke of luck, a group of fishermen found whale vomit, also called ambergris, having a worth of US$1.5 million from the remains of a giant sperm whale.

According to details, a group of 35 fishermen was sailing in the Gulf of Aden off the coast of Seriah in southern Yemen when they suddenly came across the carcass of a giant sperm whale.

After cutting the remains of the sperm whale, they found a huge mass of waxy and black sludge inside the stomach of the animal. They had actually found ambergris (whale vomit) worth a whopping $1.5 million.

Whale vomit, which is also called ambergris, is a solid, waxy, and flammable substance that is produced in the digestive system of sperm whales. With a dull grey or blackish colour, the ambergris is highly valued by perfumers as a fixative that allows the scent to endure much longer.

While sharing their discovery with a news outlet, one of the fishermen said that as soon as they got close to it there was that strong smell and they had the feeling that the whale had something.

“We decided to hook the whale in, take it to shore and cut into it to see what was inside its belly, and yes, it was ambergris. The smell wasn’t very nice – but lots of money,” he added.

The group collected the ambergris and brought it back to the shore, where they discovered an estimated $1.5 million worth of the precious substance.

The group decided to share the money amongst them besides also donating some of the money to the poor in their community.

