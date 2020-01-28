Five caught by CAA trying to leave Pakistan with fake documents

ISLAMABAD: Five individuals were caught by the Civil Aviation Authorities (CAA) for trying to board a flight with fake and counterfeit passports and documents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the apprehended individuals were trying to fly out of Pakistan to Malaysia.

According to the spokesperson of the CAA, the individuals were trying to board the flight via regular paper visas while one of them, namely Shahid was willing to travel on a fake E-visa.

Further investigations on the matter are underway, said the CAA spokesperson.

A crackdown on two men trying to fly out of Pakistan with means of fake passports resulted in success when the perpetrators were caught on January 17 from the airport.

According to details, a task force designated to manage such inconsistencies in aerial travels formulated by the national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) were up to the task where they caught the two males trying to leave the country by means of fake passports.

