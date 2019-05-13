Five HIV positive cases surface in Thatta

THATTA: Five new HIV positive cases surfaced in Thatta district on Monday, setting alarm bells ringing for the provincial authorities to act swiftly to control the spread of the virus.

According to a focal person of the Aids Control Programme, five patients were tested positive for HIV in the district.

He said the patients, including two women and three men, have been referred to a Karachi hospital for treatment. However, he said the patients have refused to go to metropolis because of a lack of financial resources.

The focal person lamented they usually take patients to the port city for treatment but they run away from hospital.

It is noteworthy that the number of HIV-positive cases had risen to 393 in Ratodero after 56 new cases surfaced in the area last week.

Blood screening of at least 1,548 men, women and children was conducted on 14th day of consecutive surfacing of HIV cases in the district. Most of the affectees are children — 42 of the new 56 cases are of children and 312 of the total 393 affectees of HIV-positive are kids.

Dr Sikandar Memon, in-charge of the Aids Control Programme in Sindh, said blood screening of 9082 people had been done in 14 days. He said 81 adults were affected of HIV-positive.

