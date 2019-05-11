Number of HIV-positive cases climb to 393 with 56 new cases

LARKANA: The number of HIV-positive cases rose to 393 on Saturday in Ratodero after 56 new cases surfaced in the area, ARY News reported.

Blood screening of at least 1,548 men, women and children was conducted on 14th day of consecutive surfacing of HIV cases in the district. Most of the affectees are children — 42 of the new 56 cases are of children and 312 of the total 393 affectees of HIV-positive are kids.

Dr Sikandar Memon, in-charge of the Aids Control Programme in Sindh, said blood screening of 9082 people had been done in 14 days. He said 81 adults were affected of HIV-positive.

Earlier, as many as 186 people, including 108 male and 78 female, had been tested positive for HIV in Ratodero during an ongoing mass screening in the areas.

According to a report sent to Sindh government by the Directorate General of Health services, total 4,656 persons had been screened for the HIV during the last 12 days.

Out of the 186 HIV patients,58 per cent were male and 42 per cent were female, the report had said and added that 54.8 per cent patients were between the age group of 2-5.

13 toddlers were also detected HIV positive in the area while 102 children of the age group 2-5 were tested positive for HIV.

39 children of age group 6-15 and 31 children of age 15 to 45 were tested positive during the ongoing mass screening in the area, read the report.

