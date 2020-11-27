Web Analytics
Five Indian fishermen arrested by PMSA

KARACHI: The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has arrested five Indian fishermen for violating territorial waters and doing illegal fishing in Pakistan’s waters, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to PSMA spokesman, the personnel took action against an Indian fishing boat near the sea border for doing illegal fishing.

Arrested fishermen were handed over to docks police station after the initial investigation.

Pakistan and India routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other’s waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.

Earlier in February, The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had arrested twenty-three Indian fishermen for trespassing.

Four boats of the fishermen were also taken into the custody during the action taken by the PMSA’s personnel patrolling the sea border.

