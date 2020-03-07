CHAMAN: At least seven people were injured in a blast near Levies Lines in Chaman on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the bomb exploded at Taj Road near the Levies Lines leaving seven people injured. The officials said that the improvised explosive device (IED) was planted in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Heavy contingents of law enforcement agencies have reached and cordoned off the area. Meanwhile, officials of bomb disposable squad rushed to the spot and started gathering exploded fragments to ascertain the type and intensity of the explosion.

The impact of the blast broke the windows of nearby shops and vehicles, the police officials added.

Last year on September 28, at least three people including a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif had lost their lives in a blast in Balochistan province’s Chaman city.

According to police, the bomb had been planted in a motorcycle outside Maulana Mohammad Hanif’s office and as soon as the JUI-F leader stepped out of his office, it had exploded, leaving two people dead at the spot while he and at least nine other people were injured.

