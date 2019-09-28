CHAMAN: At least three people including a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Mohammad Hanif lost his life a low-intensity blast in Balochistan province’s Chaman city, ARY News reported.

According to police, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle outside Maulana Mohammad Hanif’s office and as soon as the JUI-F leader stepped out of his office, it exploded, leaving two people dead at the spot while he himself and at least nine other people severely injured.

Mohammad Hanif was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Heavy contingents of the law enforcement agencies cordoned off the whole area in order to continue relief activities smoothly in the affected zone.

Earlier in May this year, a tribal leader and his two guards had been killed in a roadside blast in Chaman.

The city also saw a similar explosion in April when a child was killed and 12 other people were injured in a blast caused by a planted bomb.

Rescue officials had said that the explosive device was planted in a motorcycle and added that a vehicle and six bikes also caught fire after the explosion.

