Tribal leader along with two guards killed in Chaman blast

QUETTA: A tribal leader and his two guards were killed in a roadside blast in Chaman on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported.

Sources said that a tribal leader, Wali Khan Achakzai and his guards were killed in a remote controlled blast in Killa Abdullah.

Chaman’s deputy commissioner confirmed the incident and added that they were investigation into the blast. He said that it was not confirmed yet that whether it was an incident of terrorism or tribal enmity.

The sources further said that Achakzai was returning home from work when the blast occurred. Rescue officials shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Read More: Ten people martyred, 25 injured in suicide blast outside Data Darbar



Earlier in the day, At least ten people including five elite force personnel were martyred and 25 other sustained wounds as a suicide bomber blew himself near a van carrying an elite police force outside the Data Darbar shrine, Lahore.

Talking to media Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz confirmed that the blast was suicide in nature as they they found remains of the bomber.

“The bomber targeted elite force vehicle deployed at gate no 2 of the Data Darbar”, he continued.

Comments

comments