Five of a family injured in unprovoked Indian shelling near LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: At least five members of a family, including three women, were injured when Indian troops initiated unprovoked shelling across the restive Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday night, ARY News reported.

According to the details, an Indian mortar shell hit a house in Samahni subdivision of Bhimber sector that injured five members of the family. Police and rescue officials rushed to the scene after being informed and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital.

The injured include Rizwan, Salman, Bano Bibi, Noureen Tariq and Aqsa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s armed forces retaliated to the Indian aggression and silenced their guns.

Read More: Five Pak Army soldiers martyred in explosion near LoC

Earlier in the day, as many as five soldiers of Pakistan Army had been martyred and one injured in an explosion near the restive line of control (LoC), Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred in Jhamb Sector along the Loc. “The incident is evident of state sponsored terrorism by India violating bilateral ceasefire agreement and the international rules,” read the statement.

The spokesperson had said, ” The nature of the blast is being ascertained.”

The martyred soldiers include Subedar Muhammad Sadiq, Sepoy Muhammad Tayyab, Sepoy Sher Zaman, Sepoy Zohaib, and Sepoy Ghulam Qasim.

Comments

comments