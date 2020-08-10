Five killed, 30 injured as passenger bus overturns in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: At least five people were killed and 30 other passengers sustained injuries when a bus turned turtle due to over-speeding near Sahiwal on Monday morning, ARY News reported.

The accident occurred near Arifwala-Sahiwal road. According to eye-witnesses, the passenger bus overturned due to over-speeding, leaving five people dead and scores injured.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot after the accident and shifted the injured to District Headquarter Teaching Hospital.

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Earlier on July 14, a passenger bus turned upside down in a horrific accident in Bahawalpur, leaving at least three dead and 30 wounded.

Rescue sources said that a bus turned turtle at Hasilpur Road near Baghdad Station in Bahawalpur, where at least three persons died on the spot, whereas, 30 others sustained severe injuries in the road accident.

“All 35 passengers travelling in the ill-fated bus were rescued”, said the rescue staff. The deceased and wounded persons were shifted to the nearby hospital.

