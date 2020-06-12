Five of a family killed in Burewala accident

VEHARI: At least five members of the same family were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car they were travelling collided head-on with the Mazda in Burewala area of Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a local trader Muhammad Irshad along with his family was on his way home when their car collided with the Mazda near Adda Mana Mor in Burewala.

Muhammad Irshad, his wife and his three children died on the spot while his three other children sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Burewala. Hospital sources said that two of the children were in critical condition at the intensive care unit (ICU).

The police have registered a case and launched investigations into the accident.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.

