KHYBER: At least five people were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a road accident in Khyber district of Peshawar, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing rescue sources.

As per details, a passenger coach met an accident near Bara Akakhel, Khyber, resulting in the death of five passengers including four women, and wounds to eight others.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to the hospital after first-aid.

In a separate incident of multiple fatalities in a road crash in the month of October, at least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when a dumper collided with a passenger van at Gharibwal village of Jhelum district.

Rescue officials, after being informed, had reached the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the nearby hospital.

