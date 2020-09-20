Five of a family killed in Gojra motorway accident

GOJRA: At least five people, including a woman, were killed in an accident on the M4 motorway on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident occurred on the motorway in Gojra when a car collided with a tractor, resulting in the death of five people, whereas an eight-year-old was injured.

The family, belonging to Layyah, was on its way back from the airport when their car collided with a tractor on M-4 motorway.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital by rescue workers.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and sought a report from the administration.

He said the child should be provided with the best medical facilities.

Earlier on August 2, at least two people had been killed while several others sustained injuries when a car collided with a van at Hasilpur Road near Bahawalpur district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, the incident caused due to over speeding.

Rescue officials, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Hasilpur.

