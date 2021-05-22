Five more Abu Dhabi passengers test Covid positive at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Five more passengers who arrived at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport from Abu Dhabi tested positive for Covid-19, reported ARY News.

A total of 153 passengers on board a Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight, PK-218, landed at the airport. They were subjected to rapid antigen tests upon arrival at the airport.

Five of them were found to carrying the deadly virus and shifted to a hospital’s isolation ward.

Separately, a passenger arriving at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh also tested positive for Covid-19.

On May 20, as many as sixty passengers travelling from Abu Dhabi had tested positive for coronavirus.

The passengers reached Peshwar from Dubai via PIA’s PK-218 flight. They staged a protest at the airport and asked to be tested again. They were re-tested and subsequently, quarantined.

