Five more die, 338 test positive for coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus has claimed five more lives and infected 338 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people succumbed to the deadly virus in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,385 in the province.

He maintained that 338 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in the province during today, adding that off the total fresh cases, 179 surfaced in Lahore.

Earlier on November 3, Punjab had reported as many as 340 new cases of the coronavirus, which was the highest single-day surge since July 21.

The number of confirmed infections reported across the province had risen to 104,894.

According to the Primary and Secondary Health Department, seven more people had died due to the coronavirus, lifting the death toll from the disease in the province to 2,372.

Of the total fresh cases, 148 had surfaced in Lahore, followed by Rawalpindi reporting 59 cases, Multan 48, and Gujrat 20. The number of people recovering from the disease stands at 97,498.

