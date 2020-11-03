Punjab sees highest single-day surge with 340 fresh Covid cases

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday reported as many as 340 new cases of the coronavirus, which is the highest single-day surge since July 21.

The number of confirmed infections thus far reported across the province has risen to 104,894.

According to the Primary and Secondary Health Department, seven more people died due to the coronavirus, lifting the death toll from the disease in the province to 2,372.

Of the total fresh cases, 148 surfaced in Lahore, followed by Rawalpindi reporting 59 cases, Multan 48, and Gujrat 20. The number of people recovering from the disease stands at 97,498.

On November 2, provincial authorities had sealed several areas in a move under the micro-smart lockdown.

The Punjab government has sealed 830 places across the province after spike in COVID-19 cases, officials said. In these areas 1416 cases of novel coronavirus were reported. The micro-smart lockdown has been imposed in 435 spots in Lahore, which is maximum number of areas sealed in the province, sources said.

Micro-smart lockdown clamped in 37 hot-spots in Bahawalpur, 35 places in Bhakkar, 17 spots in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 places in Faisalabad and 14 spots in Gujranwala district.

Moreover, 44 places in Multan, 29 in Gujrat and scores of areas in Sahiwal, Sargodha, Shekhupura, Sialkot and other districts of Punjab have been sealed under the micro-smart lockdown.

