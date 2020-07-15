Five new oil, gas deposits discovered in Pakistan: OGDCL

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) claimed that it has discovered five new oil and gas reserves in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the five new oil and gas deposits were discovered in Kohat, Sukkur, Shakardara and adjoining areas in one month. The ARY News team reached out to the new oil reserves to find out the facts.

1040 barrels of crude oil, 47 million cubic feet of gas per day were extracted from the new reserves and the newly discovered reserves have been added to the national supply network

Meanwhile, the oil and gas experts have discovered more potential reserves from different areas. The OGDCL has completed the survey and expedited the drilling work.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MOL group yesterday had announced the discovery of new oil and gas reservoir in district Kohat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to a statement released by the company, the Mamikhel South-1 exploratory well successfully reached a total depth of 4,939m on 23 May 2020. Upon testing the well flowed gas and condensate from Lockhart & Hangu formation at a flow rate of 6516 BOEPD (16.12 MMscf/d and 3240 bpd respectively), with flowing well-head pressure of 4,476 PSI at 32/64” choke.

The TAL block is an oil field located in the Kohat district and this is the 13th discovery of MOL in Pakistan in 21 years.

