Five new trains to be launched soon: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: In a step to provide comfortable, safe and speedy means of transportation to the masses, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday announced that Pakistan Railways (PR) would launch five new trains soon, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Sheikh Rasheed said that ticketing system will be further improved.

On the occasion, he said, “The revenue of the Pakistan Railways’ freight trains has exceeded the set target.” The minister hoped that 7mn railways’ passengers will be increased by the next month.

Rasheed said that a five-member committee had been formed for the development and betterment of the Royal Palm club.

He said, “International companies are taking keen interest to invest in PR”

Earlier on July 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated Mianwali Express to facilitate the people of Mianwali.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Mianwali Express, the premier had said that up-gradation of 1700 kilometers long ML-1 track will change the entire look of Pakistan Railways and bring economic revolution in the country.

