Five people killed as jeep plunges into gorge

ABBOTTABAD: At least five people were killed and te others sustained injuries when the passenger jeep they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Abbottabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the deputy superintendent of the police (DSP), 14 women and a driver were travelling in the ill-fated jeep near Harnokarla.

Getting the information, the rescue teams reached the spot and initiated relief work. The bodies and the injured are being shifted to the Benazir Shaheed Hospital.

In a separate road crash in the month of March, at least 21 people lost their lives when a passenger van plunged into Indus River in Gilgit Baltistan.

The deaths were confirmed by the spokesperson for the GB government Faizullah Firaq, in a statement issued after the incident.

25 passengers were on-board the van travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the Indus River in Rondu district.

