LAHORE: Police have apprehended five persons for allegedly subjecting Dolphin Force personnel to torture in a Lahore neighbourhood, reported ARY News.

The police said the arrested men had engaged in a clash with the Dolphin Force personnel after the latter restrained the former from indulging in one-wheeling in Mughalpura area.

Afterwards, they called in their friends and tortured the personnel along with them, the police said.

The incident occurred when the personnel were on their way home, they added.

WATCH: Dolphin Force bikes being used for ‘joy rides’

Earlier this month, a Dolphin Force man had died after his throat was slit by a kite string in Kahina, Lahore.

Safdar was on his way home after performing his duties when a kite string fell on him, slitting his throat.

Prior to that, an official of the Dolphin Squad was martyred in an encounter with armed dacoits on Mehmood Booti Bandar Road in Lahore.

The dolphin Squad team No 362, was on routine patrolling when they signalled motorcyclists to stop for checking. The dacoits opened fire at the policemen and managed to flee, leaving their motorcycles at the crime scene.

The Dolphin Force man, identified as constable Mohsin, was injured in the firing and succumbed to his wounds later.

Comments

comments