Five PIA employees accused of stealing valuable items handed over to police: spokesperson

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), after a comprehensive investigation, handed over five of its employs to police over their alleged involvement in stealing valuable items from a passenger’s luggage, ARY News reported.

A spokesman for the PIA told ARY News that a woman passenger of PIA flight, PK-356, from Karachi to Peshawar had registered a complaint that her gold jewelry, cash and other valuable items were missing from her luggage.

The national flag carrier’s security and vigilance teams took swift action over the complaint and after a comprehensive investigation found the five suspects guilty of stealing.

The officials were handed over to the airport police last night but the police unfairly took the credit of the entire efforts and detentions, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on September 16, a British citizen had been offloaded from PK-701 after he had attempted to bribe customs officials and Airport Narcotics Force (ANF).

As per details, the passenger named Sohail was flying to Manchester from Islamabad International Airport via Pakistan International Airline.

Sohail had intended to carry 18 packets of cigarette on the flight when customs and ANF staff hindered the passenger, he had offered them a bribe while filming the scene, sources had said.

