Five more succumb to coronavirus in Punjab

LAHORE: At least five more people succumbed to coronavirus during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, five more people died from Covid-19, taking the death toll in the province to 2,390. The spokesperson maintained that 321 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the province in 24 hours.

He said that 312 more people recuperated from the disease during the period and added that the province has registered 105,856 cases of coronavirus so far.

